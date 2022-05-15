Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 414.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Sientra worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of SIEN opened at $1.19 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 558.76% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

