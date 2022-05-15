Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target Cut to €100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSLLF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Siltronic to €95.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($101.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

SSLLF stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

