SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SILVERspac stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. SILVERspac has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000.

SILVERspac Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

