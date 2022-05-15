Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.