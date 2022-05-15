SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 15th total of 447,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 55.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SKM opened at $26.79 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

