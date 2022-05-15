Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of iRobot worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in iRobot by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

