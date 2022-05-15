Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,953,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.89 and a one year high of $498.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.77.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

