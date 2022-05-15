Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.06 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $217.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 152.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $1,598,640. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

