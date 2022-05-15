Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.47 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $109.38 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.43 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.