Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.64 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

