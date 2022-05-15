Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,899 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Shares of FBHS opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

