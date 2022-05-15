Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 30,100 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,212 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.95 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

