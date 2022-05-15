Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 83,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $204,580,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,055,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after buying an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

