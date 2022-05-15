Skycoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $149.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $149.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

