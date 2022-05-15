SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.23% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

