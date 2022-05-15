Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $928.33.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $44.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.