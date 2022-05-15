Snowball Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $235,169.95 and $6,674.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00530520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036516 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.79 or 2.01166198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,640,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,347 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.