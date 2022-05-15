Snowball Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $270,651.66 and approximately $6,007.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00498914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.87 or 1.87967305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,640,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,209 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

