Societal CDMO (SCTL) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Societal CDMO to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Societal CDMO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societal CDMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Societal CDMO Competitors 6371 20973 43196 867 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 137.23%. Given Societal CDMO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Societal CDMO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Societal CDMO has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societal CDMO’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Societal CDMO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Societal CDMO $75.36 million -$11.37 million -5.78 Societal CDMO Competitors $1.86 billion $251.86 million -1.69

Societal CDMO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Societal CDMO. Societal CDMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Societal CDMO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societal CDMO -11.23% -32.68% -8.38% Societal CDMO Competitors -3,093.43% -172.01% -7.66%

Summary

Societal CDMO rivals beat Societal CDMO on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Societal CDMO (Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Societal CDMO, Inc. in March 2022. Societal CDMO, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.