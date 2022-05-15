Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 68,300 shares changing hands.

XPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

