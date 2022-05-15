Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 68,300 shares changing hands.
XPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
