SOMESING 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $76.75 million and $1.96 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00523352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00036700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,081.97 or 1.92840305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars.

