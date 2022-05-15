Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $115.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

SONY traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 884,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,329. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

