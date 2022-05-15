Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $187,135,000.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

