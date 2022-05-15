Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 126.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.9%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 118.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after acquiring an additional 369,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,447,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.