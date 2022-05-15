Spaceswap Price Reaches $0.27 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

