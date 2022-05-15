Spaceswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00530520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036516 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.79 or 2.01166198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

