Spartan Protocol Price Down 58.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $961,610.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00534252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,001.44 or 2.01062073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,005,658 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

