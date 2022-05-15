Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00117767 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00307868 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

