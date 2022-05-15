Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00108465 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001504 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00292192 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

