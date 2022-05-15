Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,835 ($47.28) price target on the stock.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,034 ($37.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,686.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,207.95. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Spectris news, insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($46,141.04). Also, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.38) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($125,508.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,505 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,245 in the last ninety days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

