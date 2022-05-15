Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £131.20 ($161.76) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a £105 ($129.45) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a £135.90 ($167.55) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £126.03 ($155.38).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £111.85 ($137.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of £105.65 ($130.26) and a 52-week high of £172.25 ($212.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($151.65), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($809,940.82). Also, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £125 ($154.11) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($243,496.49).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

