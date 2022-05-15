Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

