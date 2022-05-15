SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $75.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

