SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SSNC stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,333,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,251,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.