STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

