Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $759.47 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $759.47 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00526323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,409.53 or 1.91380208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00115878 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,621,538 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.