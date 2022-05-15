Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Acquires $255,344.74 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) Director Eli Samaha purchased 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $255,344.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,319,640.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Eli Samaha purchased 50,000 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $611.93 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 0.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stagwell by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stagwell by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stagwell by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stagwell by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 519,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

