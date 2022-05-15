Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 776,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.83. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $127.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.