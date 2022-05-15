Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 15th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1391 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

