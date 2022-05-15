STATERA Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (STA)

STATERA (STA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, STATERA has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. STATERA has a market cap of $1.22 million and $108.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,313,534 coins and its circulating supply is 79,313,280 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

