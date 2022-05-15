Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Position Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 434.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,923,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,858 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $8,829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 712,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 492,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.80 and a beta of 1.18. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.