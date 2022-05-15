STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

SNVVF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

