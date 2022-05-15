STERIS (NYSE:STE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

STE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $216.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.47. STERIS has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.