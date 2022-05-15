Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 59,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $7,733,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

