stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00528362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.17 or 2.02868477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008406 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

