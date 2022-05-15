stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00497014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.37 or 1.89257196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.