StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

