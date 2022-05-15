StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.