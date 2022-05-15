StockNews.com Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.00.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $332.84 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.