StockNews.com Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.00.
Shares of MLM opened at $332.84 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
