StockNews.com Upgrades Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $654.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

